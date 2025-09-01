Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without laddoos or modaks. Sweet and soft with an unmissable melt-in-the-mouth texture, modaks are prepared with gooey coconut-jaggery fillings, wrapped in a delicate rice flour shell, making every bite worth it. Meanwhile, laddoos bring their own kind of magic to the festival. Rich and nutty, these ghee-soaked sugary delights make you forget about your calories. Keeping the sweet theme in mind on Ganesh Chaturthi, an idol at Raipur's Phool Chowk, Badhai Para Road is built in such a way that it feels Lord Ganesha is himself serving prasad to his devotees. How cool is that?





The clip opens to a person picking one elaichi dana (cardamom-flavoured sugar drop treats) from a container and feeding it to a Mushakraj (Ganpati's sacred vahana) idol. Within seconds, a laddoo rolls out from a hollow carving at the centre of Lord Ganesha's palm, landing directly on the person's hand. “Ladduu waale bappaa” read the side note. The video of this unique Ganesh idol structure with an in-built laddoo delivery mechanism has amused the internet and many have reacted to it in the comments section.

“Yaha toh laddoo chori krne ki zarurat nhi hai bappa khud se dae rahe hai (Here, there is no need to steal laddoos—Bappa himself is offering them to you),” joked a foodie.





A user wanted to know, “Are they hiring a backstage boy for this job?”





“We had this same decoration 25 years ago in Pune,” shared another.





“Hahaha.. that was cute,” admitted one person.





Swiggy called it “Technologia”, highlighting the ways technology has made even age-old traditions more interactive, fun, and surprising for today's devotees.





“What in the world of unaesthetic is this?” asked a critic.





Echoing a similar sentiment, an angry individual wrote, “Feeling sad for this type of cultural changes and people are getting happy.”





“He is not a toy. Please respect our gods and goddesses,” read a stern remark.

So far, the video has clocked more than 28 million views. What are your thoughts on this?