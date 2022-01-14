If there was one food item that has taken our street food obsession to the next level, it has to be momos. Steaming hot and delicious momos are no more a delicacy saved for restaurant visits only. Every street, every nook and cranny of a city is blessed with a 'momo waale bhaiya' who serves the most delicious momos with the exact ratio of chili chutney to mayonnaise that is the key to every foodie's heart. From charred and smoky tandoori momos to the hot and fiery jhol momos to the even, somewhat bizarre, sweet chocolate momos, the dish has taken over the culinary scene of the country and there is no doubt about that. However, no hordes of fusion momo dishes can compare to the satisfaction of biting into the authentic steamed chicken momo, right? Moist and flavourful, just the sight of these bite-sized delicacies leaves us craving.

Well, with the weekend right around the corner, and the winter season in its full swing, there couldn't have been a better time to treat yourself to a delish plate of homemade momos. But, if you want more reason to do so, we bring for you a super healthy version of the chicken momo - a whole-wheat steamed momo. Instead of using all-purpose flour (maida) which might be a concern for many who are trying to watch their weight, you can make the super healthy and equally delicious whole wheat momo made with atta. Here is one of the easiest recipes for making whole wheat steamed chicken momos at home.

How To Make Whole Wheat Chicken Momo l Whole Wheat Chicken Momo Recipe

The dough for the whole wheat chicken momos is made with atta. Mix atta, a pinch of salt some oil, and water to make a slightly hard dough. Keep this aside. Make the filling by mixing equal parts of onion and minced meat along with other ingredients and letting it sit for some while. You may slightly sauté the meat for a crunchy texture of the filling or use it as is. Roll out tiny balls of dough the size of a small puri. Place a spoonful of filling and gather all ends to pinch them together to make a ball, or use a mold to shape the dumplings. Grease steaming plate and steam these momos for 20-25 minutes. Check once if the outer dough is cooked and serve hot with momo chutney.





Munch on these steamed delicious whole wheat momos guilt-free. Give this a try and let us know how it turns out in the comments below.