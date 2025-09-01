A recent viral video, where workers in a Chinese factory can be seen packing fake Sujata food processors, has sparked concern. The internet is abuzz with reactions with many questioning the authenticity of these products and wondering whether the Indian appliance maker had outsourced production to China. Sharing the video on X, exporter Prakash Dadlani clarified that the products seen in the clip are counterfeit versions of Sujata appliances. He further stated that these fake appliances are not imported in India, but shipped to other countries.

"If China is copying us, it means we did something right. The Sujata Brand has set the benchmark. It is being copied shamelessly in Chinese factories. But, they can ONLY copy the brand. They can't copy the quality, trust, and strength built in Bharat," Prakash wrote.

In a follow-up post, the exporter responded to speculation that Sujata had outsourced production overseas. "Seeing lots of comments claiming that this is SUJATA offshore production subcontracted to China. It's NOT. This is a 30-year-old National/Panasonic juicer design that has been copied by hundreds of factories in China and exported mainly to the Gulf, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Now it is being sold under the Sujata name in those markets. The same moulds exist in India, so it makes no sense for Sujata to outsource this model to China. Their own juicer design is far superior. Salute and respect to Sujata for making Bharat's name shine worldwide. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Jai Hind,” he added.

Many people shared their thoughts on the viral video in the comment section. A user wrote, "China has a lot of customers from other Asian countries like Nepal Bangladesh Pakistan etc. Many business houses from these countries approach Chinese factories to make goods with the same Indianbrand name, logo, product type etc."

Someone asked, "So, are they selling fake Sujata to Indians?."

Another person claimed to be a Sujata distributor and stated that the model shown in the clip doesn't match any of the company's official products in India. "Being a distributor of Sujata, this model doesn't exist with them at least in India. I have all range of their juicers with me," he wrote.

"How does it get imported in that quantity? I hope the company is working on stopping this somehow," read a comment.

Sujata Appliances, founded by Brijmohan Mittal in 1979, has become a renowned Indian brand over the years. Particularly popular for its mixer grinders and fans, the company today has a strong presence in over 18 countries.