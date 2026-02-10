Who does not love a good dosa? Whether you enjoy the classic masala or prefer a non-vegetarian twist, there is a dosa for everyone. Recently, the internet has been buzzing over one particular variety that has captured everyone's attention: the bone marrow dosa. In a video shared on Instagram, Australian food vlogger Erick Jackaman showcased his experience of trying this unique dosa at a street stall in Chennai.





The clip begins with Erick approaching the stall and ordering a delicious-looking plate of bone marrow dosa. He explains that the dosa is "made right in front of you" and is "loaded with bone marrow, a fried egg, and topped with curry." He even calls it "the fattiest dosa" he has ever had.





Also Read: Indian Man Quits High-Paying Foreign Job To Sell Dosa, Now Runs Restaurants Worldwide

The side note read: "You have to try this bone marrow dosa in Chennai! This is one of the best dosas I have ever eaten, and it was so fatty and flavourful from the bone marrow. Nalli Dosa, Anna Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. This is a must-eat street food in Chennai!"

Check out the full video below:

Also Read: Watch: Street Vendor's Viral 'Chicken Dosa' Divides The Internet





The video went viral on Instagram, with several people expressing their desire to try the bone marrow dosa in the comments section.





One user wrote, "Looks fire, need to go here."





Another added, "I need this in my veins."





Someone else commented, "That is beef marrow, not goat. I guess only a select few will relish it."





"Wow, need to visit," remarked another foodie.





A viewer exclaimed, "Ashok Anna for the win!"





"Looks yummy," read another comment.Would you like to try this bone marrow dosa? Let us know in the comments section below.