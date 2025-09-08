Dosa is undeniably one of the most beloved South Indian dishes. Crispy, golden, and perfectly paired with sambar and chutney, it's a combination that never fails to satisfy. From the classic aloo dosa and ghee roast to paneer dosa and countless other variations, the options seem endless. Traditionally, dosa is vegetarian, but have you ever imagined a non-vegetarian twist on this iconic dish? A video that's recently been doing the rounds on Instagram might just change the way you look at dosa. Shared by @thegreatindianfoodie, it showcases a street vendor preparing something truly unique - chicken dosa.

In the clip, the vendor pours dosa batter from a large bucket onto a hot tawa. He then tops each dosa with a spicy and flavourful mixture of shredded chicken. Once the topping is spread evenly, he ladles sambar over each dosa, letting it soak in before carefully flipping them to cook on the other side. Finally, the dosas are plated and served piping hot. The caption perfectly sums up this culinary experiment: "Taste ka fusion, chicken dosa ka conclusion."

You can watch the full video below:

The video quickly grabbed the attention of social media users, who couldn't resist sharing their reactions in the comments. One person wrote, "Doesn't look like a dosa to me! Isn't there another name for it?" while another joked, "Hygiene & stomach infection left the chat." Some praised the vendor, calling it "the most hygienic food you can get," while others urged, "Let some things stay authentic... don't encourage people to spoil traditional dosas." A few fans of culinary experiments shared their curiosity, suggesting fun names like "Dosa chicken omelette" or asking, "Where is this? I would love to try it out."

It's not just the flavours of dosa that people are experimenting with lately, but even the way it's eaten has been catching attention. In May, a video of an ex-Navy officer went viral for his unusual approach. Instead of using his hands to enjoy the South Indian classic, he carefully cut the dosa open with a fork and knife before digging in. He captioned the post, "Masala dosa being murdered by fork and knife." Click here to read the full story.

So, what are your thoughts on this chicken dosa? Would you be curious enough to try it or do you prefer keeping your chicken separate?