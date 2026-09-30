Winter brings plenty of foods that are hard to resist, and rewri, a small, crunchy Indian candy made from sesame seeds and sugar, is a common sight during the colder months. Have you ever wondered what happens before those neatly packed rewris reach your home? A video showing the process has caught the attention of social media users. The process starts with sugar syrup being cooked until it achieves a rich texture and colour. The hot mixture is then pulled and stretched several times until it becomes lighter in colour and texture.





Also Read: Making Aloo Pyaaz Kachori At Home? Follow These 6 Tips





Workers shape the mixture into small pieces and cut them into rewris. Next, sesame seeds are roasted and added to the top of the sweet. Once ready, they are packed and sent to markets. The video was shared by street food content creator Honey Sharma.

Watch the video below:

Make Rewri At Home





If you are craving Rewri, you can also make it at home with just three main ingredients: ghee, jaggery and sesame seeds.





Also Read: Video: British Creator Tries Nagaland's King Chilli, Calls It "A Punch In The Face"





To make Rewri at home, roast the sesame seeds and keep them aside. Next, heat some ghee in a pan and add jaggery along with a little water. Cook it until the jaggery turns into a thick syrup. To check if it is ready, take a little syrup out and let it cool. It should become hard and break easily.





Now add the sesame seeds to the jaggery syrup and mix everything well. Place butter paper on a flat surface and transfer the mixture onto it. Flatten it carefully and use another heavy utensil to press it evenly.





While the mixture is still warm, cut it into small pieces and shape them with your hands. Let the rewris cool completely. Once they become crunchy, your homemade treats are ready to enjoy.