When you talk about Nagaland's cuisine, there is one ingredient that simply cannot be missed, the famous Naga king chilli. Locally known as raja mircha or bhoot jolokia, it is among the hottest chillies in the world. It has long been used in Nagaland as a way to preserve food. Over the years, it has become closely associated with Nagaland's cultural identity and culinary heritage.





But we also know that the level of spice Indians casually handle can be a completely different ball game for foreigners. So, when British content creator Deanna, who is currently spending time in Nagaland, posted a video of herself trying the Naga king chilli, we had to see how she handled the heat.





The video featured Deanna showing the chilli to the camera, saying, “So, this is actually one of the spiciest chillies in the whole wide world. This is the Naga king chilli. Cheers!” She then took a bite and, moments later, said, “It's not that bad,” before breaking into a giggle. “Maybe 7 days in Nagaland, I can do chilli,” she added.

She quickly realised that she had spoken too soon. Deanna took another bite, only to find the heat becoming too much to handle. “I'll take it back. That's literally like someone's just punched you in the face,” she said; her face starts turning slightly red.





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Looking at the locals standing nearby, Deanna was clearly amazed by how casually they handled the chilli. “And you guys just eat like casually. That's crazy. My Gosh!” she exclaimed.





In the caption, she mentioned, “Trying Naga chilli for the first time. How do you think I did,” with laughing emojis.





Take a look:

The video received many reactions from users in the comments section. “You nailed it! :)” someone said. Adding a pinch of humour, a user wrote, “Great idea to touch your face after touching king chilli removes stress and tension,” with laughing emojis.





Someone wrote, “You should visit ukhrul Manipur” A user said, “hi hi deanna take care have a safe day AUthor Venkat” “You don't eat Naga king chilli alone, you eat with rice and curry only then you get the better taste and the aroma of the chilli,” a comment read.





Someone said, “U should have a jug of milk before trying that thing” A user wrote, “You are so brave hahaha!!” Another comment read, “Very brave Your face was turning progressively red.”





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The fiery chilli is used to prepare spicy chutneys and is also added to meat dishes, curries and stews. Its intense heat is often balanced with rice or simple boiled vegetables. For anyone who enjoys spicy food, trying it is quite an experience.