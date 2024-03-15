Whether it's Chinese, Italian, or French cuisine, desi food always strikes the right chord with Indians. From matar paneer to aloo gobhi and from dal makhani to chana masala, each one of us has our personal favourite main course dish. One such delight that impresses almost every Indian is Malai Kofta. This popular North Indian dish consists of deep-fried vegetables or paneer balls served in a luscious gravy made with cream, tomatoes, and various aromatic spices. Often enjoyed with naan or rice, Malai Kofta is a staple at almost every Indian party. A recent video circulating on Instagram showcases the recipe for dhaba-style Malai Kofta.





The process begins by taking a packet of rusk and emptying it into a large vessel. The rusk pieces are then crushed into a fine powder. Next, different kinds of flour, cashews, raisins, salt, and spices are added to the mixture. Meanwhile, a large quantity of potatoes is peeled, halved, and placed in a pressure cooker with salt and water. Once the potatoes are boiled thoroughly, they are removed from the cooker and mashed finely. The mashed potatoes are then combined with the prepared rusk mixture. The mixture is shaped into the desired shape using hands and deep-fried until golden brown. Once the koftas are fried to perfection, they are cooked in the gravy and served hot.

Also Read: Delhi Food Vendor Uses His New Car As Mobile Dhaba - Video Goes Viral





“Unseen Recipe of Malai Kofta,” read the text attached to the video. The caption also revealed the location of the place — Ganesh Bhojnalya, Lalkothi, Jaipur.

Take a look at the video below:

In a day, the video has garnered more than 32,000 views. Many users shared their reactions in the comment section.





A person wrote, “Wow super delicious.”





Another one added, “Shandaar [Wonderful]”





“Utterly delicious,” read a comment.

Also Read: Delhi Food Outlet Serves Bizarre Strawberry And Blueberry Samosa, Divides Internet





What do you think about this recipe of Malai Kofta? Let us know your opinion in the comment section below.