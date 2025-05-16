A few days ago, the story of a Swiggy delivery partner with a toddler went viral on social media. Gurugram-based CEO Mayank Agarwal took to LinkedIn to share a detailed post about his interaction with the food delivery agent named Pankaj. The latter came to deliver an order with his two-year-old daughter on his bike. Mayank questioned him about the same, and Pankaj's subsequent revelations received a lot of interest online. More recently, the LinkedIn user has shared an update, and Pankaj has again won many hearts online because of his attitude.

More About The Viral Story

When Mayank Agarwal asked Pankaj why his daughter (whose name is Tun Tun) was with him during deliveries, he explained that he had no other option but to bring her along. Pankaj was the only one who could take care of her as his older son was attending evening classes, and his wife had died during childbirth.

Also Read: Swiggy User Hails Delivery Agent's 'Trust' In Him After He Couldn't Pay For Order





Mayank wrote, "He even shared that some customers have told him, 'Sit at home if you can't manage - having a toddler is your problem." This makes me wonder, where are we going as a society? But he had no complaints - only a quiet smile. This moment reminded me how much we take for granted-and how many silently carry extraordinary burdens every day. To Mr. Pankaj and little Tun Tun-your strength is truly inspiring." For more context, read the complete post here or see the screenshots below:

Screenshot source: LinkedIn/ Mayank Agarwal

Also Read: 20-Year-Old Student Works As Swiggy Delivery Agent To Pay College Fees. Shares Earnings, Experiences, More





Pankaj's story took the internet by storm. Many people applauded his resilience and efforts, while offering to support him in some way. Users took to the comments to ask for his contact number. Some also called on Swiggy to help him, and an Operations team member from the company expressed interest in doing so.





Mayank had shared Pankaj's UPI ID, but later deleted it and shared an update by editing his original post. He wrote, "He does not need any financial help now. He said he is getting a lot of calls and can't do work. Folks, please do not call him. He said he didn't need any help because he is competent enough to take care of his daughter. He said the help should be directed toward someone who really needs it. He was happy to inform me that he has "Laxmi" in his home in the form of a daughter."

Screenshot source: LinkedIn/ Mayank Agarwal

Read some of the reactions to the viral post below:

"This really touched my heart. Mr. Pankaj's strength and love as a father are beyond inspiring. We often forget how many carry silent struggles with a smile. More empathy, less judgment-always."





"This is a powerful reminder of the quiet resilience so many people show every single day. Mr. Pankaj's story is a stark reflection of the unseen struggles that exist behind the services we often take for granted. This specifically also shows the struggles of single parents and total lack of empathy from society ( as evident from some of the comments from customers ) and absence of an affordable and reliable support system."





"I am amazed to see the zeal, resilience and courage, both this gentleman and his daughter have. May God bless them with peace and happiness. Do let me know if I may be of any help. I salute the spirit of this gentleman."





"This is deeply moving. A little institutional empathy can go a long way in changing lives. I've been privy to both sides of this world where delivery partners act extremely unprofessionally and some genuine gems that actually deserve a lot more than what they are entitled to, it's a hard ship to navigate."





"Being kind and a little considerate truly takes you a long way, with everyone, at every level. I genuinely appreciate this moment of humanity you've shared. It's a beautiful reminder that compassion still exists, and it matters more than we think."





Pankaj's story has gone viral on other social media platforms too.