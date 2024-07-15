Recently, an X user in Pune noticed a change in the usual animation on Swiggy's order tracking screen. Behind the usual element denoting the delivery agent, a ghost-like figure was visible. The X user shared a screenshot of the same and questioned the food delivery company about this new design feature. "I thought my delivery guy had an accident," he wrote in the caption. The post has since received more than 342K views and sparked a range of reactions on the platform. X users have supplied many jokes and theories about the same.

Several users felt that the figure was spooky. People compared it to the design of popular mobile games, Temple Run and Subway Surfers. Other users had more in-depth theories. Check out some of the reactions below.





"They are giving a subtle message: 'You can't run from your own shadow'."

"That's drone delivery! He is flying in the air with his shadow tracking him!"

"The delivery boy is playing Subway Surfers."

"I thought my delivery guy was being chased by a ghost (which was the intention apparently)."

"We are already scared of some prices. Why scare people, Swiggy, with that icon?"

"That is one Rakshas [monster] chasing Swiggy … Rakshas here is symbolic .. it signifies that Swiggy is chasing the delivery boy to ensure he reaches in time."

"Oh my God I laughed so much.. it's sooo funny."

Swiggy later responded to one of the comments that pointed out the ghost-like figure. It revealed, "Don't worry, it's a promotional stunt for the movie "Kakuda". Kindly catch up over DM. - Deboleena."

What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.





