Recently, an X user in Pune noticed a change in the usual animation on Swiggy's order tracking screen. Behind the usual element denoting the delivery agent, a ghost-like figure was visible. The X user shared a screenshot of the same and questioned the food delivery company about this new design feature. "I thought my delivery guy had an accident," he wrote in the caption. The post has since received more than 342K views and sparked a range of reactions on the platform. X users have supplied many jokes and theories about the same.
What design is this @Swiggy? I thought my delivery guy had an accident 😑 pic.twitter.com/aG2TjlwN5i— 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗹 (@thedarkrebel) July 11, 2024
Several users felt that the figure was spooky. People compared it to the design of popular mobile games, Temple Run and Subway Surfers. Other users had more in-depth theories. Check out some of the reactions below.
"They are giving a subtle message: 'You can't run from your own shadow'."
They are giving a subtle message - “you can't run from your own shadow” 😅— Sindhu Biswal (@sindhubiswal) July 12, 2024
"That's drone delivery! He is flying in the air with his shadow tracking him!"
that's drone delivery! he is flyin in the air with his shadow tracking him!— 🇮🇳tHeSeeKer (@sundaramshrik) July 12, 2024
"The delivery boy is playing Subway Surfers."
The delivery boy is playing subway surfers.— Avesh Yadav (@Aveshyadav) July 12, 2024
"I thought my delivery guy was being chased by a ghost (which was the intention apparently)."
I thought my delivery guy was being chased by a ghost (which was the intention apparently) 😆 pic.twitter.com/BMidYl9dqu— Rajit (@rajitsingh) July 12, 2024
"We are already scared of some prices. Why scare people, Swiggy, with that icon?"
We are already scared with some prices. Why scare people swiggy with that icon?— Mutha Nagavamsi (@MuthaNagavamsi) July 12, 2024
"That is one Rakshas [monster] chasing Swiggy … Rakshas here is symbolic .. it signifies that Swiggy is chasing the delivery boy to ensure he reaches in time."
That is one Rakshas chasing Swiggy … Rakshas here is symbolic .. it signifies that Swiggy is chasing the delivery boy to ensure he reaches in time— ᛤ Mҽƚαԃσɠ 🐾 (@lasereyeskrypto) July 12, 2024
"Oh my God I laughed so much.. it's sooo funny."
Oh my god I laughed so much.. it's sooo funny— Cauvery (@ItsCauvery) July 12, 2024
Swiggy later responded to one of the comments that pointed out the ghost-like figure. It revealed, "Don't worry, it's a promotional stunt for the movie "Kakuda". Kindly catch up over DM. - Deboleena."
Don't worry, it's a promotional stunt for the movie "Kakuda" 😅 Kindly catch up over DM.
^Deboleena https://t.co/sbL9mfv1Ie— Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) July 12, 2024
