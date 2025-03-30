Guinness World Records (GWR) never fails to amaze us with its record-breaking feats. From making giant ice creams to eating the spiciest chillies, these achievements often leave us speechless. Recently, another mind-blowing food-related record has taken social media by storm. A video, shared by the official Instagram handle of GWR, featured a jaw-dropping challenge – standing jumps onto raw eggs without breaking them. Lan Guangping from China set the record by successfully landing on five raw eggs in one minute without cracking them. Now, that is some serious balance. The side note read, “Most standing jumps onto a pair of raw eggs in one minute. 5 by Lan Guangping."





By accomplishing this incredible feat, Lan Guangping shattered his own previous record of standing on four eggs. According to the GWR website, in 2018, he had set that earlier record on the set of Challenges Across Ages, a show by Tianjin TV station in China. In his previous attempt, Lan managed to jump from the ground onto four raw eggs without breaking them – an achievement that already seemed impossible. Here is how the internet reacted to Lan Guangping's egg-cellent achievement:





One user said, "That's pretty amazing."





Another added, "How is it even possible?"





Someone joked, "He must be married. He's used to walking on eggshells."





"Guys an eggspert at it," read a comment.





This is not the first time we have come across jaw-dropping egg-related Guinness World Records. Previously, Gregory Da Silva from West Africa set an extraordinary record by carrying a staggering 735 eggs on his hat. The feat was not easy – it took him nearly three days to achieve the mind-blowing result. In a post shared on GWR's official Instagram, Da Silva is seen balancing the massive egg tower on his head, showcasing unbelievable skill and patience. The caption read, “Most eggs carried on a single hat, 735 by Gregory Da Silva.”

