Indian foods and beverages never miss any chance to amuse foodies around the world. Recently, a Scotland-based digital creator, Hugg, known for his social media posts exploring the various kinds of foods, embarked on a journey to India. On his culinary expedition, he has been making the most of his time relishing some delicious street foods, and his latest finding is a unique drink in Kochi, Kerala. On Instagram, Hugg shared a video capturing how the drink was prepared. In the video, a street vendor can be seen preparing a simple glass of milkshake.





The key highlight of the video was the way the street vendor was preparing the drink. It begins with the boy adding milk, from an angle, to a glass already filled with chocolate powder, flaunting his startling energy. Afterwards, he adds some ice cubes and places another steel glass on top of it. Now comes the most intriguing part, wherein the boy can be seen beating the glasses on a table, rolling around his arms, throwing them in the air and again catching them with precision and much more. All the while, the ingredients remained intact, proving his expertise. Finally, before serving the drink, he adds a straw.

Watch the full video below:

Then, as the digital creator relishes the drink, he can be seen completely enjoying it. “Here we go in Kochi with the boost drink. Let's use a straw this time. Ah man, so nice, that is so so good. Tastes exactly like caramel chocolate milk. I'm rating the boost drink here in Kochi a 9.1. Delicious,” Hugg says. He captioned the video as “$0.60 crazy drink in India,” revealing the beverage has been priced at just Rs. 51, making it an affordable sweet drink in India.





The video soon went viral, with social media users weighing in on this unique drink.





One user said, “Where do they get these indestructible glasses???”





Another asked, “Is that glass bulletproof?”





Praising the vendor boy's skills, one person wrote, “His skill,” followed by a series of emojis.





“Damn!! The glass quality is (100 emoji),” said yet another popular digital creator Naaz Khan.





Someone said, “India's got talent.”





“Power of India,” read a comment.





Well, we are already craving one such drink. Aren't you?