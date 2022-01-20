Our country might top the charts when it comes to having a variety of street foods. Whether it is something spicy like aloo ki tikki, something sweet like daulat ki chaat or something tangy like our beloved pani puri- these are just a few items to name that we can find in the little nooks and corners in almost every place. Among this variety, one of the street foods that has undoubtedly taken over the country by storm are momos! The succulent taste served with fiery chutney is something we can never get enough of. We have come to love this dish so much that we have not only adapted to its taste but have also created new experimental recipes! But sometimes, when experiments go out of hand, our most loved dishes may make us feel nauseous. Don't believe us? Recently, a street vendor made a 'momos ice cream roll', which has left many people unhappy.





(Also Read: Viral Video: Masala Dosa Ice Cream Roll Is The New Fusion Food That Has Enraged The Internet)





In a recent video uploaded by Instagram food blogger @thegreatindianfoodie, we can see a vendor making this momos ice cream roll. The video begins with the vendor crushing three momos. Then he adds cream and ice cream to it. After mixing them, he adds what seems to be momos chutney on it. Then he spreads the ice cream out, makes rolls from it and tops it with cream before serving. Take a look at it here:

Ever since the video was shared, it has garnered 401k views, 8k likes and hundreds of comments where people have expressed their unhappiness towards this bizarre combination.





One person wrote, "Such a shame ...Ekdum Bhakwaas, Authentic ko authentic hi rehene do yaar ...Khoon mat karo (Such a shame; this is non-sense. Let the authenticity of the dish be there, don't murder it)."





(Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Of A Famous Street Food Disapproved By The Internet; Here's Why)





Another user mentioned, "Seriously something wrong with people these days."





Many others have also added that vendors do anything in the name of experimentation these days. What do you think about this momos ice cream roll? Let us know in the comments below!