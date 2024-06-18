Sara Ali Khan's food adventures always strike the right chord with her fans. Whether she is enjoying Maggi in the mountains, saying yes to street food, relishing churros, or eating pizza in Italy, the actress has given us many foodie tales to talk about. Currently, the star is somewhere in Europe, and like many of us, she cannot resist good coffee. Need proof? Head straight to her Instagram Stories. On Monday, Sara shared a collage of pictures and a video. In one frame, we can see the European sun, and in another, there is a sun-kissed selfie. However, our food-hungry eyes could not help but notice the video of a coffee machine. Additionally, there is a picture of Sara holding her coffee mug. “Pure joy,” she wrote, and we couldn't agree more. Take a look:

Wait, there's more. Sara Ali Khan also uploaded a video from inside a car, where we can see her coffee mug and the bright sun through the window. The star raised a poll asking, "Is that too much coffee?" with the options "Enjoy" and "Stop." What would you say?

If you're a coffee lover like Sara Ali Khan, here are some quick and easy recipes you must try:

1. Cappuccino

A popular Italian coffee drink made with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and frothy milk foam on top. It is super rich and creamy, perfect for a morning pick-me-up. Click here for the recipe.

2. Filter Coffee

A traditional coffee made by brewing ground coffee beans with hot water through a filter. It is quite smooth and can be enjoyed black or with milk and sugar. Recipe here.

3. Spiced Coffee

Coffee infused with spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. It has a warm, aromatic flavour that's especially comforting during colder months. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Mint Coffee

This coffee has a refreshing hint of mint flavour. Mint syrup or fresh mint leaves are added to hot or iced coffee, giving it a cool, invigorating taste. Detailed recipe here.

5. Cranberry Iced Coffee

A refreshing iced coffee drink with a splash of cranberry juice. The tartness of the cranberry complements the bold coffee flavour, making it a perfect summer beverage. Find the recipe here.