Q: Your Instagram is a mix of fashion, travel and amazing food. What's the one dish that you always crave no matter where you are in the world?





A: One dish I always crave no matter...I actually crave many dishes. See, the thing is I don't actually crave food ever. But if I do crave food, I crave blue Lay's with dahi (yoghurt). But I could also crave a rajma chawal. But I don't mean that to be relatable. Sometimes I just like a good rajma chawal but also I like pink pasta with mushrooms and baby corn and a Shin Ramyun noodle.

Q: We've seen you at some of the hottest restaurants around. What's your go-to order when you're dining out in Mumbai?





A: When I'm dining out in Mumbai, my first favourite go-to restaurant is Bastian. At Bastian, I love Mongolian noodles, and the Crab Thermidoe. They also have this funny bread that's like a swirl and it tastes like a marshmallow but it's a bread. Then I have the Kung Pao tofu and then truffle fries. All that with a diet Coke and you have to tell them to put no chilli in it because I have a really sensitive stomach. So if they put even one drop of chili I'll explode. I grew up with a sensitive stomach. In boarding school, I used to have to eat dahi rice every day.





Q: If you could only eat one cuisine for the rest of your life, what would it be and why?





A: Eggs. I would eat eggs. If I was stranded on an island and I could choose only one cuisine, I know eggs is not a cuisine, but it would be eggs. Because I can make the egg, you can make the egg. There are so many different kinds of eggs you can make. I can have an omelette, you can have it scrambled, you can poach it even. Did you know I can poach an egg? In college, I was known for my viral poached eggs and no one believed me, but I used to make them. And I'm also known for my viral fluffy omelette.





Q: What's the wildest food experience you've ever had while travelling? And did it live up to the hype?





A: I ate a chicken leg. The leg of a chicken. Oh, and it was delicious. It looked repulsive, everyone saw me eating the chicken leg, but it was divine.

Q: Is there a particular dish or ingredient that instantly reminds you of home?





A: Chaat masala. And if you have too much chaat masala, it's going to smell like home in 30 minutes.





Q: So we're obsessed with breakfast. Are you a coffee and toast kind of person? Or do you prefer something more elaborate to start your day with?





A: I like my coffee black. And I like it every morning and I like it before the gym. No milk, no sugar, the blacker the coffee, the best. In the morning I wake up, I go into the shower, and by the time I have the shower, my breakfast is ready. Every day it's a half fry and a piece of toast and if I'm feeling experimental, a sausage.

Q: We know you travel a lot. But is there a food spot or a street food vendor in India that you think everyone absolutely has to try?





A: I used to go to this cart outside my school in Kodaikanal and I used to go there like a naughty little boy and eat the chilli chicken off the cart and then get a bad stomach because it was spicy, but I loved it. Earlier this year, I fulfilled my childhood dream of going to Kodaikanal by train. So I took a train to Kodaikanal, and everyone was like Orry can't take a train, he just took pictures but I took the train.





But the point is I went back to Kodaikanal and the cart was gone. It was gone. Can you imagine? I wanted to cry. I stood there looking at this dark spot in the corner where my cart was. And we didn't even know the name. We used to call it the cart.





But I'm dying to eat at the Vada Pav Girl's Vada Pav station. And Dolly Chaiwala and I have recently become friends.

Q: What's your favourite indulgent snack when no one is watching?





A: When no one is watching I will go on Swiggy and I'll go on Instamart and I will order every flavour of Kurkure and Lay's and then I start chewing it and then I'll eat it and I dip it in dahi (yoghurt) and I eat it again, like that is like my dip. And in the morning my staff will find all the wrappers and papers and stuff.

Q: Food and friends go hand in hand. So if you were throwing the ultimate dinner party, who are the three people you would want at your table and what would you serve?





No, no, no, no, my dinner parties have lots of people I can't bring it down to three. It's about 30 or then 300 people at my party, there is no in-between. As for what would I serve, you know what, I love hosting so I change it every time but I do very weird things. Once I hosted at my house - 'dinner for the dead'. And in the 'dinner for the dead', all the food was themed as dead things. So we had little brains on the table like little plates and like chocolate skulls and everything was in the theme of death. Everything was dead or it was dying. But it was delicious. The food was yummy, it was just shaped in weird ways.





Q: So if you were a dish, what would it be and why?





Oh my gosh, if I were a dish, I'd be a lasagna because I have so many layers. And maybe there will be an entire spoonful of chaat masala on the bottom.