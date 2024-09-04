Orry's foodie posts always make us drool over our screens. In a hilarious twist, he has now shared a recipe for his "famous iced coffee", and it is as chaotic as you would expect. The madness begins with him introducing two fun ice moulds-one shaped like hearts and the other like mice. Yes, you read that right. He then pours black coffee into the moulds and carefully dabs the excess with tissue paper to "get a neat finish." Orry places the moulds in the refrigerator to set.





In a classic LOL moment, Orry decides to pour more coffee into the moulds, making a mess by spilling some into the fridge. He talks about how "it's a race against time" as he waits for the coffee to set in the moulds. Once they are ready, he pops the cute coffee ice shapes out, noting how they always keep people on "their toes." Orry places the coffee-shaped ice cubes in a jar and then the chaos reaches a new level. Orry boils milk to make his "iced coffee". He pours the milk into the jar and gives it a mix to infuse the coffee. After taking a sip through a straw, he immediately spits it out, leaving viewers in stitches. The caption of the post read, "DIY my famous viral (ice and coffee emojis) by popular demand!"





The video has amassed close to three million views and people shared their reactions in the comments section as well.





A user wrote, "The last part is my favourite." Another one joked, "That rat ice." Someone asked, "Have you cleaned the mess?"





"Orry u are soo real. lots of love," wrote a fan. A hilarious comment read, "Lost opportunity of calling it mice-ice."





An Instagrammer chimed in saying, "At least you accepted that it tasted bad not like fake food bloggers these days, appreciated."





