Internet sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani often delights his Instagram followers with quirky posts. Especially, it is his food-related entries that leave us entertained and baffled at the same time. On Sunday, September 1, Orry unleashed his creative side by offering his Insta-fam a glimpse into his nature-inspired artwork. He revealed collecting flowers, leaves, salad dressings, and fruits to create art. But his illustrations come with a twist. After completing the realistic portraits, Orry completely “destroys” them, claiming that the process acts as therapy. “Please support me, my art, and young artists,” read his caption.





Also Read: Farah Khan Enjoyed Local Dishes At "The Best Seafood Place" In Her Husband's Hometown In Karnataka





In the clip, Orry explains, “One thing I would like you guys to know about me is that I like to create art that is meant to be destroyed. Every time I step out of the house, I collect bits and pieces of mother nature to create detailed portraits using no tape glue. Everything you see here is just the balance. Once I have the finished piece, and how I like it, I take a photo before wiping it all away.” The video showcases Orry using basil leaves, spinach leaves and dried lavender, among other natural elements like petals, leaves, plants and pebbles, to create the artwork. A crescent-shaped moon carved out of a lemon is also visible in the composition.

“I call this ‘Bonfire On A Moonlit Night'. While the original artwork is temporary, the photo allows me to create prints to fund my lifestyle. And why do I destroy my work you may ask. Because it is therapeutic and because eventually it will all wilt and fade away. And so I return the nature to Mother Nature,” adds Orry. So far, the post has garnered over 4 million views.

Needless to say, reactions were quick to follow.





“You could have auctioned that work for an insane price,” suggested a user.





“Be careful Orry will steal your salad,” joked another.





A person admitted, “My heart sank when he threw it in the water.”





An individual complimented Orry's “Gentle voiceover”





Playing along with the TikTok trend someone else wrote, “Very demure, very mindful”





“So creative” lauded an art enthusiast.





Also Read: Take A Look At Malaika Arora's "Vitamin C Shots For The Week"





What are your thoughts on this?