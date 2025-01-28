If you're a cocktail lover, we're sure you must have tried several cocktails that not only taste delicious but also look stunning. Whether it's the colour of the cocktail, the garnishes used in it, or even the ice cubes - they all add a touch of aesthetics to the glass, making it look picture-perfect. While making cocktails, you may be able to get all the other things right but may struggle with the ice cubes. They may appear to have a white, cloudy appearance - unlike the clear ones you find at bars and restaurants. But what if we tell you that you can actually make similar ice cubes at home? Yes, it's possible! We recently came across a simple hack that shows you can achieve this with ease.

The video of this genius hack was shared by the Instagram page @alshihacks. In the clip, he demonstrates how one can make clear ice at home, just like you get at a bar or a restaurant. What's the solution? It's pretty simple and straightforward. All you have to do is pour warm water instead of regular water into the ice cube tray. Once it is frozen, you'll notice that the ice cubes have a crystal-clear appearance instead of a cloudy one. Sharing the video, he wrote, "A trick that no chef wants to reveal! A hack for cocktail lovers!"

Watch the complete video here:

Since it was shared, the video has garnered over 39.5K views and thousands of comments. Internet users were amazed by this amazing hack and couldn't wait to try it out themselves. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Great! I didn't know this before."

"Wow. This is very informative. Never knew about it. Henceforth, we will adopt this method. Thanks for sharing."

"Now teach me how to make cocktails."

"Lukewarm water? Because mostly all ice trays are plasticky.. wouldn't they disintegrate with warm water?"

"Great hack, I will try it out."

"Thank you for sharing this useful tip. I can't wait to make cocktails now."

