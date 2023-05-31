Cricket team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched its fifth title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating Gujarat Titans. As the exciting final concluded on May 29 in Ahmedabad, fans were beyond elated to see their favourite team win. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was indeed a crowd favourite in this IPL season as people were excited to see him return to the field. And, of course, the celebrations had to be coupled with some delicious food as well! A video surfaced on Twitter which showed the CSK team and Dhoni cutting a 5-tier cake. Take a look:

The video was shared on Twitter by the official handle of Chennai Super Kings, @ChennaiIPL. "The Kings Victory March," they wrote in the caption of the post that has raked in over 453k views and 30k likes.

In the video, we could see thousands of CSK fans who had gathered to greet their favourite team after the win. Meanwhile, the CSK team players were quite excited to bring the trophy home and were seen dancing and celebrating. In a banquet hall, chefs prepared a giant five-tier cake as CSK won IPL 2023. The giant cake marked each year that CSK had won the title - 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The cake was themed in yellow and blue, just like the colours of the CSK jersey and also had details like the trophy made on top. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen cutting the cake as chefs and colleagues cheered him on.

