The Indian Premier League (IPL) has drawn to a close with a nail-biting final on May 29 evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched the winning title for the fifth time after beating Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match that went to the last ball. Dhoni fans were elated with this amazing win and how CSK signed off in style. The term 'Congratulations CSK' began to trend on Twitter as messages poured in for the winning team. Food brands including Zomato and Swiggy also took to Twitter to share their reactions to Chennai Super Kings' IPL win. Take a look:

Also Read: Viral Now: Swiggy Gifts All Things Yellow To Adorable Girl Cheering For CSK

Food delivery app Zomato shared a quirky creative dedicated to skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his Chennai Super Kings win. "If this was your last game, thank you for the memories," they wrote in the post with a reference to the ex-Indian captain's probable retirement. Meanwhile, grocery and essentials delivery app Dunzo had a different take on the IPL 2023 final match. Take a look:

"Dhoni just delivered a stumping quicker than online deliveries. Forget the age and retirement talks," they wrote in the tweet. Meanwhile, pizza chain Dominos compared CSK's yellow-coloured jersey to their corn-loaded pizza and shared a sweet post for the winning team. "Always a golden delight to see the kings in yellow win," they said. Take a look:

A number of other messages were also shared by the sandwich chain Subway and the food delivery app Swiggy. Take a look:

Which food brand's post about the IPL final did you like the best? Tell us in the comments.