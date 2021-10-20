If there's one common thread that runs through all the regional cuisines of India, it has to be the love for sweets. Whether it's a comforting Halwa or a sweet Payasam, a hearty Aamras or a spongy Rasgulla - there are a plethora of unique desserts found all across the country. But what if someone took your favourite dessert and created a savoury version of it? A recently surfaced video shows the creation of a Rasgulla chaat, combining the sweet Bengali mishti with some classic ingredients of a typical Chaat. Wondering what all went into the making of the Rasgulla chaat? Watch the video and see for yourself:

The video of the chaat was shared on Twitter by user @KaptanHindostan, who got it from another handle called @King Of Mirzapur CSK. "We are doomed. Rasgulla chaat," read the caption to the post. The clip has received over 85k views and thousands of likes and retweets as well.

In the one-minute-long clip, the making of the Rasgulla chaat is shown. First, two Rasgullas are drained of the sugar syrup and placed in a container. Then, they are sliced from the middle and topped with curd, tamarind chutney, spices, and chopped dry fruits. The process was similar to that of Dahi Bhalla, except that the Rasgullas were used in place of Bhallas in the recipe.





Twitter users reacted to the bizarre concoction. Some questioned why the cheese and butter from the street-style delight were missing, as is seen in most food bloggers' videos. Others wanted to know why someone would create a chaat with Rasgulla in the first place.





Take a look at the reactions:

This is not the only dessert to be converted into Chaat. Recently, we had come across a similar Chaat created with Mango Dolly ice cream. Slices of the ice cream were topped with syrup, nuts, and slices of bread in the bizarre creation. Click here to read more.





Rasgulla Chaat is just one of the many bizarre recipes out there. There are a variety of eclectic dishes that can be created with Rasgulla, for instance, Rasgulla sabzi. Click here for some interesting Rasgulla recipes you may not have heard of.