The food of Gujarat is vast and unique, and a class apart from any other cuisines of the country. What makes Gujarati cuisine different is the interesting combination of sweet and spice. There are plenty of Gujarati dishes such as Aamras, Mango Kadhi, Shrikhand, etc where sugary flavours entice the senses. However, can you imagine a Gujarati chaat made with Mango dolly ice cream? A street food stall in Vadodara has created a bizarre chaat that has gone viral on the internet. Take a look at the full video:

(Also Read: 10 Most Bizarre Pizza Toppings Across The World)





The video was shared on Twitter by user @sahiladh, where it received 152k views and thousands of likes and comments. The original video was shared on IGTV by popular food blogger @streetfoodrecipe.





In the two-minute, 20-second clip, we can see the bizarre ice cream chaat being prepared. First, slices of bread dipped in turmeric syrup were layered in a box. This was then layered with strawberry sauce and a few other condiments. After this, the chopped dry fruits to which chopped mango ice cream too was added. Mango syrup and cheese were garnished on top, completing the ice cream chaat.

Twitter users had a hard time believing that the ice cream chaat actually exists. Some found the combination interesting and tasty, while others questioned why such a dish was made in the first place.





Take a look at all the reactions:

What did you think of the weird ice cream chaat made with mango dolly ice cream? Tell us if you would try it in the comments below.