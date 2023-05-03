Come rain or sunshine, one thing that is everlasting is our love for dosa. Crispy layers of golden-brown goodness paired with chutney or sambar, this dish is evergreen and delicious. Dosa has emerged as a popular dish across breakfast counters at hotel buffets, and also a yummy street-side snack. We have seen so many street vendors preparing this South Indian dish in their own unique way. Recently, a video of an interesting dosa shaped like Mickey Mouse has gone viral. The kids-special treat divided the internet. Take a look:

Also Read: Ragi Dosa, Rava Dosa And More: Make These 5 Dosas In 30 Minutes

The dosa video was shared on Instagram Reels by popular blogger 'Bhukkadnumber1'. It has received over 1.4 million views and 53.6k likes. "Children Special Dosa with 5 varieties," he captioned the video. The clip was shot at a place called Avantika Chennai Cafe in Kandivali West, Mumbai. Known for serving authentic dosas, their affordable dishes start from the price of merely Rs 39 as per the blogger.

In the viral video of Mickey Mouse Dosa, we could see the batter being laid out on a hot tawa. First, two circular dosas were laid out on top of each other, overlapping to create the body of the cartoon character. Then, two ears, eyes, a nose and a smile were carved out of the top circle representing the face. Once the dosa was cooked, they made it into a conical structure and served it with sambar and chutney.

Hundreds of users poured in their thoughts in the comments section of the post. Some found the idea quite cute and perfect for small children. Others thought that the dosa looked simply bizarre. "Mickey mouse from kandivali," commented one user while another wrote, "Mickey Mouse left the chat!"

What did you think of the interesting and unique Mickey Mouse dosa? Tell us in the comments.