Among all the Indian cuisines out there, South Indian is one of our all-time favourites. The bliss of biting into a soft, fluffy idli or relishing a crispy dosa is truly unparalleled. When we think of dosa, there is so much variety that it often becomes hard to choose. Plus, preparing the dosa batter is a painstaking process and requires fermentation overnight for the best results. So, if you want to relish the goodness of a crispy dosa without too much hassle, we have just what you need. This instant crispy dosa is ready in a matter of just 15 mins and is ideal for days when you have just no time to cook.





Usually, dosa batter is prepared by grinding rice and lentils to a smooth paste and then letting it ferment to form a frothy and smooth batter. However, this process is quite time-taking and makes the preparation quite cumbersome. Fret not, you can actually make an instant version of your favourite dosa that will satisfy your taste buds, every single time.





Dosa can be made instantly, thanks to this amazing recipe. Photo: iStock

Popular YouTuber 'Cook With Parul' recently took to YouTube to share a Shorts video of a crispy instant dosa that can be prepared in a matter of minutes to satiate your hunger pangs. She further said that this dosa did not require any soda, leavening agent or fruit salt in its making and could be prepared easily at home. It was similar to the rava dosa, but also had the addition of rice flour in it to make a quick, easy and crispy version of it. Further, the goodness of vegetables made it not just super crunchy and tasty but also very nutritious!





So, how to go about making instant crispy dosa at home? Get your aprons ready and follow this simple recipe here.

How To Make Instant Crispy Dosa In 15 Minutes | Instant Crispy Dosa Recipe

Ingredients:

1.5 cup Rice Flour

4 tbsp Semolina (Rava)

1 Carrot, chopped finely

1 Onion, chopped finely

2-3 Green Chillies, chopped finely

A handful of coriander, chopped

A handful of curry leaves, chopped

1/2 tsp Cumin seeds

Salt to taste

4 cups Water

Method:

Combine all the dry ingredients in a bowl including rice flour, semolina, onion, carrot, green chilli, coriander and curry leaves. Add cumin seeds, salt to taste and double the quantity of water. Mix well till you get a runny batter with a smooth consistency.





Now, cover the batter and let it rest for five minutes. Meanwhile, heat up the dosa tawa on medium flame. Remove the lid from the batter and mix it again. Use a small bowl to pour the batter onto the tawa. Start pouring on the outer edges, and then move towards the centre covering the entire tawa. This will make the dosa thin and super crisp.





Let the dosa become crisp on medium flame. Add a little bit of oil and let it cook. Flip the dosa and cook on the other side for 2-3 minutes. Serve hot with chutney or sambhar!

