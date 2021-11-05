Think of South Indian food, and it's hard not to mention dosa. Even though the humble dosa has its origins in South Indian cooking, its prominence has spread beyond the region's borders. As a result, there are many varieties of dosas across the country. After all, who can resist that thin, crispy, wafer-like taste filled with aloo masala and other ingredients?! So, if you also love dosa as much as we do, then it's now time to take a break from the regular dosa recipe and try out the new varieties in it! The dosa recipes that we bring you today are super easy to make, and with just 30 minutes, you will quickly be able to whip up a delicious meal. Once your dosas are ready, just pair them with chutney and sambhar to enjoy!





(Also Read: Thalippu Dosa: This Easy Tadka Dosa Is The Ultimate Way To Sate Your Cravings)

Here Are 5 Dosa Recipes In 30 Minutes | Easy Dosa Recipe

1. Ragi Dosa

This recipe is as easy as anything can be. All you need is basic home ingredients like ragi, rice flour and a few spices to whip up this dosa quickly, and it will be ready in 20 minutes. See the recipe here.

2. Pesarattu

This dosa made with green gram, rice, chillies and masalas has its origins in Andhra Pradesh. This dish is easy and quick to make. Plus, this dosa also makes a nutritious meal to have any time! Find the recipe here.

3. Soy Dosa

This dosa recipe has been modified to fit your dietary needs. The soy dosa is a great energizer because it contains soy milk and whole wheat flour. It also has a fibre boost that helps to keep those unexpected cravings at bay. Click here for the recipe.

4. Bajra Dosa

Millet dosa is a gluten-free and healthy breakfast recipe. This dosa takes less than 20 minutes to prepare. Aside from being delicious and nutritious, it is also a good option for diabetics to indulge in. Check the recipe here.





(Also Read: Watch: This Spicy Chicken Dosa Is One Of Our Favourite Lockdown Recipes)

5. Rava Dosa

Made with the goodness of rava, this dosa recipe is a must-try! It has a crispy and indulgent taste to it. Plus, with this easy recipe, we are sure that you will keep coming back to it. Find the recipe here.

So, what are you waiting for? Make these yummy dosa recipes in 30 minutes, and let us know which one did you like the best!