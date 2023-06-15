Food delivery has evolved quite a bit in the past few years. Gone are the days when we could only order from our favourite restaurants that were located nearby. From online food delivery to delivery through drones, all sorts of experiments and innovations are being carried out in the food delivery industry. But can you imagine a pizza being delivered by tossing it in the air? In a recent viral video, we saw a special pizza delivery happening in New York City. Wondering what was so unique about it? Take a look and see for yourself:











Also Read: Delivery Agent Eats Man's Chicken Wings And Fries, Explains In Funny Note

The video was shared on YouTube by 'Majically News'. It was originally shared by an Instagram user named 'vinnyt096'. In the clip, we could see two construction workers on a lift outside a high-rise building. They placed an order from a pizza shop in the nearby building. Rather than going the usual route, their pizza delivery box was tossed straight into the air from the window of the building. Much to everyone's surprise, the construction workers actually caught the box and enjoyed hot and fresh pizza right in the middle of their shift! "This is determination. Only in New York," read the caption to the post.





The clip of the special pizza delivery in New York City went viral, garnering over 215k views and 14k likes. Several internet users left their thoughts in the comments section. "This could have ended in SO many different ways," laughed one user while another said, "Is that for real?! How's the cheese not stuck to the top of the box?" "Now that's what I call delivery!!! Spot on," commented one user while another wrote, "Very impressive toss & catch!"





What did you think of the special pizza delivery in New York City? Tell us in the comments.