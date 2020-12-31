Not Just Biryani, India Loves Ordering Pizza At Home Too And Here's Proof

Here's a surprising revelation into how India ordered food in 2020.

The way we eat has changed drastically in 2020. There is an increasing preference for people ordering food at home than venturing out to eat. In a recent report, we saw that Biryani was the most-ordered dish in the year 2020. This came as no surprise to a nation which is extremely passionate about the dish, indulging in debates about which region's Biryani is the best. However, a recent post by Zomato reveals that even pizza was one of the hot favourites ordered at home in 2020. Take a look:





Zomato India did a Rewind of 2020 with some hilarious meme formats which became popular through the year. They also shared some insights into how India ordered through the food delivery app this year. Biryani was yet again the most-ordered dish, as it was delivered 22 times every minute in the past year. Veg Biryani in fact was ordered a whopping 1,988,094 times in 2020. But the one-pot rice dish was not all that was on Indians' minds this year.

Interestingly, Zomato witnessed a surge in orders for pizza in the second half of 2020. They revealed that 4.5 lakh+ orders were placed for pizza in May, followed by a staggering 9 lakh+ orders in July. The love for pizza continued through the months of September and November too, where the app received 12 lakh+ and 17 lakh+ orders for the Italian dish. That's not all, a person from Jalgaon, Maharashtra shattered all records by placing an order for 369 pizzas in 2020.





The trend for ordering food online is definitely set to grow in 2021, according to industry experts. What will India order is something that we will observe in the coming year. What is your go-to item when ordering food at home? Tell us in the comments below!







