Man Uses Unique Light To Help Food Delivery Guy Find Him, See Viral Pics

Ordering food online has become a frequent activity in the post-lockdown era, whether as an alternative to cooking at home or eating out in restaurants. Many people are choosing to order food online from various food aggregator applications. A common problem that most customers face is giving the correct directions to the delivery person who is bringing their food. Explaining the exact location of one's home can be an arduous task, which is why a man came up with a simple yet effective solution. A viral picture shows how a man directed his food delivery guy to find him using a bright, dazzling beacon light. Take a look:
Uber eats driver couldn't find my house so pic.twitter.com/dxDcJUnJOC
— __ (@spxc_ii) February 22, 2021
Originally shared on Reddit, the Twitter post received approximately 785k likes and over 103k retweets. The viral pic showed a screengrab from a conversation with the delivery guy 'Reginald' who was confused about the location of the customer's house. "Look to the sky. Follow the beacon," replied the person who had ordered food. The user also shared a photograph of himself holding the strong flashlight, beaming it towards the sky. "Oh my god I see it," confirmed the delivery person.
The wonderful technique of guiding people towards one's residence amazed Twitter users. Several wanted to know where they could find a similar beacon light for their own use. Take a look at some of the reactions by Twitter users:
modern problems require modern solutions
— Slim Jim (@SlimJim) February 23, 2021
This cannot stop being funny
— posserts (@posserts) February 23, 2021
The Uber driver seeing the light in the sky: pic.twitter.com/JQjG5MXOXM
— DPop (@DasodaPoppin) February 22, 2021
When food makes you creative???? pic.twitter.com/FVzJrXhvT5
— ICE❄️ (@a2_dm) February 23, 2021
I think that's the only option left when you provide your location with pin point accuracy and still they can't find it.
— Aadarniya (@aadarniya_) February 23, 2021
When a fella ia hungry, creativity cells are activated.
— #EndBadGovernance (@ropyjay) February 23, 2021
what flashlight is this, every delivery driver always has an incredibly hard time finding my house and this would be a life saver
— Michael Sanchez (@aLengthyUsernam) February 23, 2021
Uber driver feeling like: pic.twitter.com/4KAqNQR2oZ
— Leo (@LeoJetson_) February 23, 2021
Whatever you tipped him, it wasn't enough.— Joey Mele (@Joey_Mele1) February 23, 2021
Hats off for thinking of this novel solution to give directions to the delivery person. What did you think of the viral Twitter post? Tell us in the comments below!
