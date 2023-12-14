Indian candies, chips, and other snacks have a unique flavour that sets them apart from the rest of the world. They are usually developed according to the typical Indian palate and taste. If you are eating chips or crisps, they are usually loaded with spices, and if you are enjoying something sweet, it will be sugary and likely to have local flavours. One such Indian candy winning the hearts of the cast of the new film Wonka is the mango Bite. The film's director, Paul King, along with actors Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Simon Farnaby, Keegan-Michael Key, and Calah Lane, tasted candies from 6 different countries around the world in a session with BuzzFeed UK. Some candies were liked by almost no one, while only a few managed to get a big thumbs up from all the stars.

Candies That Competed With India:

Along with India's Mango Bite, other candies included Fizzers from South Africa, Sonho de Valsa from Brazil, White Rabbit from China, Tom Tom from Nigeria, Carambar from France, and Mango Bite from India.

Starting with Fizzers from South Africa, most stars did not seem quite impressed with the candy. A few liked Sonho de Valsa from Brazil for its taste and packaging. China's White Rabbit was dubbed as a "chewy bullet" by Hugh Grant, who did not like it at all. Almost no one enjoyed Tom Tom from Nigeria, and Grant sarcastically asked if it was medicinal. Carambar from France was appreciated by many for the taste and the jokes inside the packaging. Finally, it was time for India's Mango Bite.





Here Are the Cast's Reactions to the Indian Candy

The cast loved the Indian candy for its attractive packaging. Holding it in her hand, Olivia Colman called it a "little handbag." She loved the taste too, describing it as "fresh" and "delicate."

Calah Lane, who struggled with most candies, loved the Indian one for the mango flavour. "I like mango. Mango is my favourite food," she said.

Calling it a "mango moment," Grant liked the candy very much. "Takes me back to Calcutta," he shared.

Watch the video here:



How Indian Fans Reacted to the Win

Commenting on the video reposted by Warner Bros. India, here's how people reacted:

"She had me at a cute little handbag."

"My childhood candy reached new heights."

"Haven't had a Mango Bite in decades. I can still taste and smell it in my mind."

"Used to be my favourite."

"More like spreading sweetness around you."

The fantasy musical film Wonka, a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, was released in Indian theatres on December 8.