Watch: Unique Chocolate Compass With Transparent Sugar Dome Amazes The Internet

A pastry chef created a compass made entirely of chocolate, and users couldn't help admiring the glass dome made with sugar.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 08, 2021 13:04 IST

Chef Amaury Guichon has amazed the internet yet again.

Highlights
  • Chef Amaury Guichon has created a compass
  • The creation is completely edible and made with chocolate
  • Take a look at the video which is now viral

There is truly nothing comparable to the love for chocolate. Bitter or creamy, sugary or crumbly - there are so many varieties of chocolate out there which are adulated by chocolate fanatics. Recently, we have seen pastry Chef Amaury Guichon make some interesting and unique creations out of chocolate. From a life-size telescope to a Gorilla, these surreal confectionery items are made completely of chocolate and are truly amazing to look at. His latest video features a unique chocolate compass, which has gone viral on Instagram. Take a look:

Newsbeep

"The Compass! Staring this year with one of my favourite creation! Look at the cut," he wrote in the caption. The short 30-second clip shared by chef Amaury Guichon has garnered over 6.4 million views and 582k likes at the time of writing. Chef created a chocolate compass by taking a chocolate pastry, then covering it with molten chocolate. He then used a stamp to leave a gold glitter imprint of the directions on the compass. A needle and a sugar glass dome completed the creation, making it look almost real.

Instagram users were seriously impressed with the unique compass made entirely of chocolate. The compass glass which was made with sugar was also the subject of intrigue for users. This is not the only creation of chef Amaury Guichon to have gone viral. Recently, he shared a wonderful Christmas tree which he made with chocolate and edible paint. Take a look:

The video received over 14.5 million views and 1 million likes since the time it was shared. What did you think of the interesting chocolate creations? Tell us in the comments below!

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

Tags:  Pastry ChefChocolateCompass
