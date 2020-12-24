Fancy An Edible Christmas Tree Made Of Chocolate? Viral Video Makes Everyone Drool

Viral Video: A Chef created delicious edible Christmas trees.

Christmas is being celebrated around the world on 25th December 2020. This year, the pandemic may have brought a halt to meetings and large congregations; however, the spirit of Christmas is still intact. The festival is traditionally celebrated with family gatherings and a sumptuous feast comprising lots of delicious food and satiating drinks. A Christmas tree is also decorated with ornaments and lights, beneath which gifts are kept for the whole family. A French pastry chef has created a yummy edible Christmas tree made entirely of chocolate.











Chef Amaury Guichon is a celebrity chef from Las Vegas, USA, whose realistic chocolate creations have won him a huge fan following on social media. In October, a 5-feet tall chocolate telescope created by him had gone viral. Chef Guichon took to Facebook to share his latest creation - edible Christmas trees made completely of chocolate that too without requiring a mould or any fancy equipment. "The fun part is that it doesn't really require any mould, so give it a try at home right on time to impress your guest for Christmas," he wrote in the caption of the post.

In the video, Chef Guichon starts with a strawberry compote, which he fills into a funnel lined with plastic. Then, he makes small circles of chocolate cake and molten chocolate to form the base of the tree. Another layer of cake and chocolate is added to the edible Christmas tree which is then doused in green coloured cream. A brown-coloured chocolate base, some icing sugar and tiny colourful tree ornaments complete the wonderful Christmas creation.





The video garnered 49k likes and 9k shares since the time it was posted. Several users complimented the chef on being so talented and painstakingly creating these wonderful edible Christmas trees.





What did you think of the video? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!







