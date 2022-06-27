Over the years, speed eating challenge has taken the internet by storm. Social media is flooded with videos featuring people consuming different types of foods, drinks and even weird things in a short time. And subsequently, these videos go viral, garnering millions of views, likes and comments. We recently came across one such video that left us amused. It was a drinking challenge! Popular American YouTuber Eric 'Badlands' Booker, a professional eater who currently ranks 23rd in 'Major League Eating', broke World Record by drinking soda in seconds. You heard us. According to official Guinness World Records website, Booker drank one litre of soda from a measuring cup in just 6.80 seconds. Watch the video here:





In the video, we could see Booker pouring a bottle of soda in a measuring cup. "I feel great," he shared and drank the entire drink in a blink of an eye.





During the competition, he also downed a litre of tomato sauce. "Oh, that's real thick," we heard his saying while pouring the ketchup in the measuring cup. And guess what! He finished the whole sauce in just 1.18 minutes. With this, "the competitive drinker's newfound record titles mark two more to add to his list," the GWR report reads.

Let's take a look at some other impressive competitive drinking record holders, as per GWR website: