Over the years, speed eating challenge has taken the internet by storm. Social media is flooded with videos featuring people consuming different types of foods, drinks and even weird things in a short time. And subsequently, these videos go viral, garnering millions of views, likes and comments. We recently came across one such video that left us amused. It was a drinking challenge! Popular American YouTuber Eric 'Badlands' Booker, a professional eater who currently ranks 23rd in 'Major League Eating', broke World Record by drinking soda in seconds. You heard us. According to official Guinness World Records website, Booker drank one litre of soda from a measuring cup in just 6.80 seconds. Watch the video here:
Also Read: Wait, What! This Man Eats Massive 20,000 Calorie Burger In Just 4 Minutes
In the video, we could see Booker pouring a bottle of soda in a measuring cup. "I feel great," he shared and drank the entire drink in a blink of an eye.
During the competition, he also downed a litre of tomato sauce. "Oh, that's real thick," we heard his saying while pouring the ketchup in the measuring cup. And guess what! He finished the whole sauce in just 1.18 minutes. With this, "the competitive drinker's newfound record titles mark two more to add to his list," the GWR report reads.
Let's take a look at some other impressive competitive drinking record holders, as per GWR website:
- Fastest time to drink a capri sun - 11.86 seconds and was achieved by Fayis Nazer (India), in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on 29 January 2022.
- Fastest time to drink a bottle of ketchup - The fastest time to drink a 500-g (17.6-oz) bottle of ketchup is 25.37 seconds and was achieved by Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya (India), in Mumbai, India, on 7 September 2017.
- Fastest time to drink a cup of coffee - 3.17 seconds and was achieved by Andre Ortolf (Germany), in Augsburg, Germany, on 27 December 2021.
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.