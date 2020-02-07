Watch Video: Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd Makes Armaan Jain's Wedding Cake

Sarah Todd baked a cake for the wedding ceremony of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

Armaan Jain, son of Reema and Manoj Jain, tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. They had a beautiful fairy-tale wedding in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including the entire Kapoor clan. Big business families such as the Ambanis also graced the various functions of the wedding, spanning the entire first week of February. The star-studded wedding was made a tad more special by a very famous celebrity chef present at the wedding ceremony - Sarah Todd! She came to attend the wedding functions, and also had a special surprise in store for the happy couple. Take a look:











Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra had the rare honour of having their wedding cake baked by none other than Sarah Todd herself. She shared the video of her layering the cake with icing, and supervising the chefs who were assisting her. It was a grand cake that covered the entire stage, and had layers and layers of soft and velvety goodness. The cake was made and assembled on the stage itself, and Sarah ushered in the couple in order for them to cut it. Sarah Todd said in the caption of the video, "What a beautiful wedding. So glad we could celebrate with you both Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra and so happy I could make your cake. #AnissaMaanGayi"





Sarah Todd truly enjoyed the wedding fervour with full force, as she shared several pictures of herself decked up in resplendent Indian outfits designed by ace wedding couturier Manish Malhotra. She shared another post when the wedding concluded, saying, "Ok very last wedding pics and back to cooking tomorrow. Absolutely love these stunning wedding outfits. Tagged #AnissaMaanGayi." Check it out:











We hope chef Sarah Todd enjoyed her visit to the country! Here's to hoping she comes and lends her magic chef touch to many more such big fat Indian weddings.







