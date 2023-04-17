From small towns to big cities, you will come across endless numbers of street food vendors anywhere you go in India. Indian street food has lately become very famous across the nation, and even foreign influencers have left no stone unturned to appreciate Indian cuisine on social media. But who would have thought that a local street food vendor would be influenced by the foreign chocolates so much that he would start selling them on his open cart? Yes, a video of a street food vendor selling chocolates is doing the rounds on the internet.





The video was posted on the Instagram handle 'that_food_streak'. The video shows a street vendor pulling a huge cart of chocolates. As you can see there are only two kinds of chocolates, one in cube shape and another one bar-shaped with sweet wafer filling inside. The man can further be seen packing the chocolates in the newspaper and placing them in a plastic bag.





Also Read: Man Acts As Food Critic At 5-Star Restaurant, What Happens Next Will Leave You Stunned

Instagram users could not resist sharing their thoughts on this street vendor's innovative food cart. One of the users wrote, "Isse dekhkar Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory wali movie kis kisko yaad ayi? (Does this video remind you of Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?)"





Another user commented, "Charlie and the chocolate thela!!" Another user commented, "Kaya baat hai aise bhi chocolate bikta hai pehli baar dekha hai. (Wow! I have seen for the first time that even chocolates are sold like this.)"





Also Read: Twitter Salutes This Coconut Seller With QR Code For His "Organic" Approach





A user expressed his concern if the chocolates were expired, "These are expired ones from branded companies, who can't sell these in the main store."





For those who aren't aware, "Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory" is a popular Hollywood movie. The story of the movie revolves around the character Willy Wonka, who created a chocolate factory where everything was made of chocolate.





What do you think about this video? Do let us know your feedback in the comment section.