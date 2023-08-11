When it comes to desserts, even the best of us find them hard to resist. Whether it's a scrumptious cheesecake or a decadent brownie, a wholesome muffin or a delicious cookie - there is so much variety in desserts that it's hard to resist! There are so many bakeries popping up on every street serving up our favourite desserts. But what if we crave a sweet indulgence in the middle of the night? To satiate these cravings, a bakery chain in the United States, named 'Sprinkles', has come up with a unique concept of a cupcake Any Time Machine (ATM). Take a look:

The video of the cupcake ATM was shared on the official Twitter handle of the bakery Sprinkles, where it generated much curiosity and garnered thousands of views. "Have you treated yourself to the Cupcake ATM experience? Indulge in the 24/7 luxury of cupcakes at your fingertips! Simply swipe, select, and delight," read the caption to the post. In the short 18-second clip, we could see how the person first selected the cupcake of her choice and then mentioned the quantity. Then, you could pay up the amount and the cake would be dispensed in a cute box!

How simple and adorable, right? The idea of a cupcake ATM was a hit with dessert lovers online. "Been there done that. I wish there were more," wrote a user in the comments section. Meanwhile, this is not the only food vending machine that has gone viral. Recently, a vending machine from Bengaluru surprised internet users with its amazing technology of serving up the traditional South Indian delight idli instantly. Click here to know more about the idli vending machine.