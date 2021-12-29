In the wake of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, it has become extremely important to wear a mask and vaccinate. People are going the extra mile to ensure that not just them, but also those around are following Covid-appropriate behaviour. However, one woman took a drastic step to mask up during a flight which has left social media aghast. When a woman saw that an 80-year-old man was eating on the flight without wearing a mask, she shouted at him to put it back on and even attacked him. This was while she herself had a mask on her chin. The clip of the shocking incident has been shared on Twitter, take a look:

The video clip was shared on Twitter by @ATLUncensored, where it garnered over 9 million views and 68k likes. The woman, identified as Patricia Cornwall, was arrested by the FBI after the clip surfaced online. The incident took place on a Delta airlines flight from Tampa to Atlanta.

In the nearly two-minute-long clip, the woman was seen standing in the flight's aisle section while the man was seated sipping on a drink. She kept yelling 'Mask Up' while her own mask was on her chin. The flight's crew tried to persuade her to get back to her seat, but she refused to listen. The elderly man was also assaulted by the woman. According to the other passengers on board, she spit on him as well.





Twitter users couldn't help but react to the bizarre clip. A debate started among them about whether eating should be allowed on planes in the first place. Several others said that hurting an elderly man was wrong irrespective, and that too while the lady's own mask wasn't in place.





