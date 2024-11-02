What happens when a traditional dessert like rasgulla is infused with chocolate? In the ever-evolving world of fusion cuisine, culinary enthusiasts are constantly pushing the limits of flavour and creativity. A viral video currently circulating online has a fresh twist on the classic rasgulla — it shows the making of "chocolate rasgulla." A traditional milk-based sweet, rasgulla is cherished during festive occasions across India. While we've seen variations like rasmalai and baked rasgulla, this latest twist brings a fresh take to the traditional treat.

In the video titled “Chocolate Rasgulla in the making,” the creator begins by showing a couple of containers of Cadbury hot chocolate. Next, the confectioner is seen pouring milk from several packets into a container. This milk is then transferred to a large churning machine, where it is boiled. After boiling, the milk is filtered through a white muslin cloth and poured into a separate container. The curdling powder is then added to the milk, which is left to settle. Once the milk is drained from the chenna (curdled milk), it is kneaded until smooth.

Before the final kneading, chocolate powder is added to the mixture, which is then rolled into small balls. These chocolate and white balls are cooked in sugar syrup until they become spongy. Once cooked, they are transferred to a separate bowl of sugar syrup that is kept off the heat. And just like that, the chocolate rasgulla is ready to be enjoyed.

The video's caption mentions that each chocolate rasgulla costs Rs 20. The content creator also tagged the shop's location, stating that it's available at Nathu Sweets in Dubai Mall, Ghaziabad.

Watch the video here:

So far, the video has clocked over 7 lakh views. One user wrote, “Aise kaunsi aafat aayi thi jo yeh karna pada (What kind of disaster happened that this had to be done?).”

Another asked, “Will Bengalis get offended?”

Foodies weren't sure of the reason behind this chocolate rasgulla and wondered, “Kya mil gaya ye kar ke? (What did they get by doing this?).”

“Waste kar rahe ho (They are wasting it),” read a comment.

A user hilariously named it “Radium ball.”

“As a Bengali, I'm against this cult. We cannot tolerate this,” read another comment.

After watching the video, if you are craving some rasgullas, here are some recipes for making the sweet delight in your home.