Fusion food videos are trending on all social media platforms. From chocolate raj kachori to butter chicken golgappa, videos that mix two completely different dishes together are going viral in no time. Some of these combinations find a niche among food lovers, while others end up being bizarre experiments. Among the hundreds of food fusions we see daily, one unique dessert has caught our attention. We are all familiar with jalebi, right? This delicious sweet, shaped like circles and soaked in sugar syrup, is loved across the country. But what if we told you that we came across this delectable dessert being served with pineapple 'filling'?

In an Instagram video, we see this fusion dish being made at a sweet shop in Surat. The clip begins with the vendor heating ghee in a pan. Next, he takes pre-cut pineapple pieces from a plastic bag and coats them with jalebi batter. He then drops these pineapple pieces into the hot ghee. After deep-frying them for about 15-20 minutes, he dunks the pineapple jalebis in sugar syrup. The side note reads, "Pineapple Jalebi India's Fusion Sweets.” Take a look:







If you find it hard to believe that such a dish exists, you are not the only one. While some believed that this fusion works due to the sweet factor in both pineapple and jalebi, others weren't quite convinced. One user said, “It's popular in South India with Banana and in Canada with other fruits.” Another added, “Ngl looks delicious.” Someone commented, “I have tried it and it is tasty.”





Some users pointed out the health concerns of eating pineapple jalebi. One user said, “No wonder why India will lead the world for the largest diabetic population.” Another comment read, “Leads to liver problems.” Someone chimed in, “This is called inviting your own death.”





What do you think about this viral video? Let us know in the comments section.

