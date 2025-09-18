You'd hardly find a desi refusing a cup of tea. While the coffee-chai debate still brews strongly, the latter remains the undisputed comfort drink for many. Some people can even have it multiple times a day. The first aromatic sip comes moments after waking up, the next to get over the afternoon slump, followed by another blissful slurp for a leisurely evening. Some might take it too far and have tea at night as well - just because they're bored.

As if giving a nod to chai-lovers, digital creator Saurav Jain shared a hilarious video on Instagram that perfectly captures the sentiment associated with the steaming cup of joy. The clip began as though he was about to make the classic Maggi noodles. The creator pulled out a drawer, picked one packet, and placed it on the kitchen counter beside the stove. Cut to a few seconds later, viewers spotted water boiling in the saucepan. Seeing the bubbles rising, the first thought that might come to mind is that it's to prepare the noodles. But you're mistaken.

Instead of adding the noodles to the saucepan, the digital creator tossed tea leaves into the boiling water, clearly indicating his love for chai. "Abe yaar, chai pee leta hun (Ah, man, I'll just have some tea)," he says playfully. "Chai pini padi phir (Had to have tea again)," reads his fun side note. The text layout in the video read, "Maggi making gone wrong."

Check out the full video below:

So far, the video has garnered over 2 million views. The internet had a good laugh watching the reel. A user acknowledged that it's a "problem with every tea lover." "Muscle memory kicked in," guessed another. One individual called the act "Aadat se majboor (Compelled by habit)." A person recommended that the creator prepare "chai-flavoured Maggi," hinting at the odd food experiments that often go viral. Many admitted to making the same mistake. "It's called Tea Lover Syndrome or Tea Reflex - a very dangerous illness," read a humourous remark.

