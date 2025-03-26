Have you ever had the pleasure of gulping down goli soda on a hot afternoon? If yes, you are familiar with the cool, simple comforts this homegrown beverage can provide. This beloved desi drink is also sometimes called banta soda, goti soda, etc. In recent times, the drink has been rebranded to goli pop soda and is being positioned as an "exciting and trendy product." It is grabbing eyeballs on market shelves internationally. Recently, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry of the Government of India revealed how consumers abroad have the chance to enjoy this desi drink. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which is part of the same Ministry, has announced the global resurgence of the rebranded traditional Indian Goli Pop Soda. As per the ministry, this iconic drink is making a significant comeback, aided by an innovative rebranding and strategic global expansion. February 4, 2025, marked the official global launch of Goli Pop Soda. The event underscored India's commitment to promoting authentic, high-quality products while strengthening its presence in the global beverage market.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently took to X to celebrate the milestone. "Bharat's very own GOLI POP SODA returns to wow tastebuds worldwide! Kudos to @APEDADOC for promoting the revival of the traditional Indian Goli Soda," he wrote. He also shared a glimpse of the rebranded bottle. The refreshed packaging includes a unique pop opener. Take a look below:

The APEDA highlighted that the beverage has already gained a foothold in international markets, including the United States, the UK, Europe, and Gulf countries. Moreover, there have been steady deliveries exported to Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf region. Thousands of bottles have been stocked across Lulu outlets, where the product has reportedly received a highly positive reception. The APEDA said, "In the UK, Goli Pop Soda has swiftly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, appealing to consumers who embrace the fusion of traditional Indian flavours with a modern twist. This development represents a significant step in showcasing India's rich beverage heritage on the global stage."

Goli soda or Banta soda has a vibrant history and its evolution towards becoming a beverage that captures global interest is rather fascinating. Here's what you should know about it:

What Makes Goli Soda Unique?

Goli soda usually has a lemon or citrus flavour and contains carbonated water. It is sometimes seasoned with a pinch of black salt. This soda used to typically be sold in Codd-neck bottles, which provided an ideal shape for carbonated drinks. This specific type of bottle was patented by British inventor Hiram Codd in the 1870s. It had a glass marble inside, held in place by the carbonation pressure, which acted as a seal. "Goli," "goti" or "banta" are common local words for marbles and this is how the soda got its name. The marble is pushed up the neck of the bottle during the production process. To open the bottle, the consumer would have to "pop" it to release the fizz, giving the drink its distinctive sound and effect. The marble is pressed down into the bottle and thus clinks around inside as you sip or pour it.





Goli soda has a certain nostalgic appeal for many people across the country. It is thus known by different names in different regions. Many associate it with childhood memories of summer holidays, playing on the street or simply relishing a humble locally produced cold drink.

Brief History Of Goli Soda:

Goli soda is believed to have originated in British India during the 19th century. Codd-neck bottles were initially exported from Britain. Later, Indian manufacturers started producing it. Over time, goli soda became a street staple in many parts of the country. There were regional variations in flavours and ingredients. It would be a common sight to see vendors (often called "bantawalas") carrying these unique bottles on their street carts or setting up dedicated stalls by the roadside. Banta soda or goli soda thus became a truly iconic Indian drink by the mid-20th century. In the 1980s and 1990s, the popularity of Goli soda began to wane with the rise of multinational soft drink brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, which dominated the market. Moreover, the traditional glass bottles and the goli "pop" experience gradually faded as mass-produced sodas and plastic bottles became the norm.





Goli soda has seen a revival, particularly among people nostalgic for its unique flavour and packaging. New brands have reintroduced the traditional concept, combining it with modern marketing techniques and offering a trendy twist on the old favourite.