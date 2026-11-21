After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) was finally launched on November 19. The excitement was so high that some players even took leave from work to spend more hours in the virtual world. But long gaming sessions also mean players needed food, drinks and other supplies without leaving their screens.





Food delivery apps such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub saw a rise in orders as gamers stock up gaming accessories, snacks, energy drinks and other food items. Some delivery services also joined the GTA 6 excitement by offering special discount codes for players who do not want to stop playing to cook.





DoorDash told People that they saw a big rise in orders as fans got ready to play GTA 6. Between 9 pm on November 18 and 2 am on November 19, orders for gaming controllers and other accessories rose to 450% compared to a regular Wednesday night. HDMI cable orders also increased by 440%, while energy drink sales were up by 20%.

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Many players also ordered snacks and fast food, due to which the sales for chips, burgers, fries and pizza grew more than 10%. Miami also saw a nearly 25% rise in late night food orders. Philadelphia, Detroit and Atlanta also recorded more orders than usual.





Gina Igwe, DoorDash vice president of brand, creative and consumer marketing, told People, “GTA 6 is more than a game launch. It's a cultural moment that fans have been waiting years for. At DoorDash, we want to help people make the most of moments like this. Whether it's the game itself, a new console, or the food and snacks to fuel a marathon session, fans can get what they need delivered.”





Uber Eats also saw strong customer activity during the GTA 6 launch. To join the excitement, the food delivery app offered a special discount on November 19. Customers received $10 off on orders worth more than $20 by using a promotional code.





Uber president and chief operations officer Andrew Macdonald shared on X that orders for Red Bull Watermelon increased by 95%, while Totino's Pizza Rolls saw a 54% rise. Miami also recorded more late night food orders during the game's launch. The orders between midnight and 5 am were over 30% higher than the same time on the previous two Thursdays.





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Andrew wrote, “Wherever you're playing, Uber Eats is there. We're activating in 22 countries with hundreds of deals, plus billboards in cities around the world, from NYC to Berlin, with hidden promo codes.”

Grubhub also joined the GTA 6 excitement by offering 1000 customers a $10 discount on orders worth $10 or more on launch day. The offer became so popular that the discount codes were claimed within just 12 minutes of the announcement.