Wheatgrass To Almond Milk, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Giving Us Clean-Eating Goals Today!

If you have been following South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Instagram lately, you must have come across her new-found love for micro-greens and kitchen gardening. Samantha took the decision of turning vegan a while back, and she has been loving the change it has brought about in her live. She has also been growing a bunch of plants at herbs at her place. On Wednesday, she shared a detailed post about how she harvested very first batch of cabbage microgreens in her own bedroom. On Friday, she shared an Instagram story where she could be seen with working with home-grown wheatgrass, and in today's story she was making fresh almond milk at home using a mixer-blender. Here are some pictures we found on her profile.





That's her post about the cabbage microgreens:





Wheatgrass comes from the wheat family and is a cultivar of young grass that is harvested before wheat seeds would begin to bloom as full-blown crops. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Wheatgrass is a good source of Vitamin A, C, beta carotene, antioxidants, phenolic compounds and Chlorophyll. It is good for immunity, heart and overall health of our body."





Almond milk on the other hand has grown really popular as a milk substitute among vegans. Almond milk is made with a blend of skimmed almond and water and is enriched with a few nutrients too like fibre, protein and vitamin E.







