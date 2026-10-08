Nana Patekar was known for his strong screen presence. But away from films and the spotlight, there were also quieter moments that showed a very different side of the veteran actor. One such memory was in the kitchen, where Nana Patekar was seen cooking fish for actor-politician Smriti Irani.





After learning about his death on Thursday morning, Smriti remembered him by sharing a post on Instagram. Along with a video of the late actor cooking fish for her, she shared an elaborate note.





Smriti Irani began the post by recalling what she called him: “Dada”. She remembered how his calls would arrive without warning. He would simply ask, “Kahan hai re?”

ALSO READ | Nana Patekar Believed He Was A Better Cook Than An Actor





The actor-politician also revealed that the two rarely took photographs together. Among the memories she holds closest is one of Nana cooking for her.

Another food memory of Nana Patekar comes from a video actor and food blogger Ashish Vidyarthi shared last year. In the clip, Ashish was watching Nana make an omelette when he noticed something unusual – Nana was about to flip it in a way he had never seen before.





Instead of reaching for the spatula and trying to turn the omelette in one go, Nana placed a plate over the pan and slid the omelette onto it. He then simply turned the plate back over the pan, letting the omelette fall back in with the uncooked side facing down.





Ashish admitted that for a moment, he thought Nana was doing it wrong. But the trick worked perfectly. Nana had come up with the idea because he knew how easily some foods can break while being flipped. Click here to read the full story.





ALSO READ | When Nana Patekar Made A Producer Wash Dishes After Feeding Him Mutton At His Home





From cooking fish for Smriti Irani to showing Ashish Vidyarthi a rather clever way to flip an omelette, Nana Patekar leaves behind many cherished food memories for his loved ones.