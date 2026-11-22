Ranbir Kapoor is known for his disciplined work ethic and acting capabilities. But when it came to dieting, the actor was slightly “naughty,” according to celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhjia. In an interaction with Raj Shamani, Pooja explained how Ranbir did not like the vegetable juice she had advised him to drink. She also revealed that he found it difficult to quit mutton.





Makhjia said that Ranbir found it tough to give up eating mutton, one of his favourite foods. He also hated drinking the vegetable juice she had asked him to. Pooja said that Neetu Kapoor later told her that the vegetable juice was a part of Ranbir's daily diet.





“Ranbir, when he started the diet, he was naughty. He used to tell me that ‘Pooja tu mera mutton band karva rahi hai main nahi sunne wala hoon (You are stopping my mutton, and I won't listen to you),” Pooja recalled.

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Ranbir Kapoor's Vegetable Juice





When quizzed about the juice, Pooja said that the drink involved putting vegetables of any three colours into the blender and adding some water to it. She admitted that the beverage did not taste good, which was why Ranbir hated drinking it.





The celebrity nutritionist mentioned that the vegetables could be anything, from carrots and beets to spinach and bell peppers. To make the juice, one has to blend the vegetables with a little bit of water in the mixer. The liquid must be strained, and half the roughage must be put back into the drink. The final touch is adding a bit of lemon juice and black salt.



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One Food Item Ranbir Kapoor Loves





Ranbir reportedly gave up alcohol and smoking as part of his preparation for the film Ramayana. The actor told Pinkvilla in a recent chat that he prefers home-cooked food. While his diet varies according to the character he is playing, Ranbir stressed that home-cooked food was what he tried to eat “99% of the time.”





There was one item that the actor admitted he could never give up. Ranbir has a sweet tooth and loves having a piece of chocolate every night. Ranbir admitted that cheesecake is another favourite, one he would happily break his diet for. When he wants a cheat meal, the Wake Up Sid actor usually orders Chinese food or pizza.