Abhishek Bachchan is known for his work in films, but over the years he has also carved a space for himself as an investor with a growing portfolio. His choices, however, are not driven only by business strategy. They are often influenced by his everyday life, his dining habits and even the breakfast table at the Bachchan home. Speaking at a session during the The Times Group ET Now Global Business Summit 2026, the actor opened up about how these decisions took shape in the most unexpected ways. What began as a casual tasting and a personal craving eventually grew into formal partnerships and long-term investments.





While discussing his association with Naagin, the Indian hot sauce brand launched in 2019, Abhishek recalled that it happened almost unintentionally. He said that he first tried the sauce purely by chance and instantly liked it, which soon led to it becoming a regular part of his meals. This eventually prompted him to approach the founders himself and inquire about joining the brand. As he described the journey, he also pointed out how the sauce occasionally gets a visibility boost at home thanks to his father's posts.





As he put it, "It came across my table by chance. I tasted it and loved it. I used it a lot and eventually contacted the people behind it, asking, 'Can I get involved?' They were looking at their first round of funding, and I came on board as a strategic partner. It's a matter of great pride for me because it's doing exceedingly well... It also helps when Mr Amitabh Bachchan posts photos of his breakfast with a bottle of Naagin sauce on the side."





Abhishek also spoke about how his interest in quick commerce brands developed. He revealed that one evening he realised he had run out of Naagin sauce, and he turned to a delivery app to get a fresh bottle in time for dinner. That simple moment, he said, became the starting point of his involvement with platforms such as Swiggy and Zepto. His connection with Swiggy, however, goes further back. Abhishek said he regularly orders his favourite Mamledar Misal from Thane, which he considers the best misal pav in the world. His fondness for the dish eventually pushed him to reach out to the company and ask about investing.





Sharing the incident, he said that he jokingly told the Swiggy team that he spends so much on their services that it only makes sense for the company to give something back. That lighthearted comment soon turned into a more serious conversation, leading to his investment. For Abhishek, it is a simple philosophy. If he uses a service frequently and believes in its value, he sees potential in supporting it as an investor as well.





Beyond food and delivery platforms, Abhishek also has interests in sports and beverages. He owns the Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers and is a co-owner of the Indian Super League team Chennaiyin FC.





On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata, which also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela.