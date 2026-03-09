For anyone visiting India for the first time, the country's food can be overwhelming in the best possible way. With every state offering its own signature flavours, it's nearly impossible to pin down just one dish that defines the experience. That's exactly what Priyanka Chopra expressed in a recent conversation with Conde Nast Traveller, where she was asked to pick one Indian dish that every first‑time visitor should try. Instead of attempting to choose from the entire country, she narrowed the lens to Mumbai, and her answer was something every Mumbaikar will proudly agree with.





Speaking in the interview, Priyanka explained that selecting a single dish is tough because “India is so diverse, and as you move around states and cities, the food and spices change.” But when asked specifically about Mumbai, she didn't hesitate. “Bhel,” she said, describing it as a street snack made with puffed rice and a mix of tangy, crunchy additions. She also highlighted the charm of how it's served - “in like a cone newspaper.”

Back in July 2025, the actress opened up about her everyday food preferences. In an interview, Priyanka shared that despite living abroad, her heart still leans towards Indian home‑style meals. She spoke about enjoying stuffed parathas, ghar‑ka‑khana like dal, aloo gobhi, fresh phulkas and even fish curry and curd rice - a nod to her Malayali roots. She also mentioned turning to simple dishes like idlis, dosas and poha when craving comfort.





More than that, the Dostana actress also surprised fans with her ultimate food weakness. During a fun food‑choice challenge, Priyanka shocked many by choosing a classic hot dog over Mumbai's beloved vada pav. The clip went viral, prompting playful reactions online.