Japan is known for its unique food trends, and its latest snack is making waves on social media. Sharing a video on Instagram, an Indian content creator couple documented their experience of trying one such unique food.

"We Don't Have 5 Years": Celebrated American General Sounds Alarm On War

Is AI Bubble Waiting To Burst? Nikhil Kamath Warns Of Tougher Months Ahead

"Certainty Is A Problem": Nikhil Kamath On Marriage, Children And Future

The Mystery Of A Bare Nail In Ashwini Vaishnaw's Office

"There Will Be Issues Between Big Countries": S Jaishankar On India-China

Neha Goyal Makes Stunning Asian Games Gold Revelation At NDTV World Summit 2026

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Drops Big Hint On Tata Sons Listing Row At NDTV World Summit

Big NDTV Summit Impact: RBI Governor's Tata Sons Listing Remark Makes Top Newspaper Headlines

"High Inflation Is Like Tax On Everyone": RBI Governor At NDTV World Summit

AI Assistants Are Both Frightening And Empowering, Says Mike Walsh

In the video, Swati and Prateek were seen trying Japan's viral octopus rice cracker. The oversized and crispy rice cracker immediately caught attention for its unusual preparation. The video captured the bustling Tsukiji Outer Market in Tokyo, where vendors make Tako Senbei by pressing a whole octopus into a paper-thin crispy rice cracker.

“This is Japan's viral octopus rice cracker, but the way it's made is even more insane,” Swati said, sharing a glimpse of the preparation. According to her, people need to purchase a ticket and choose between crab, shrimp or octopus. “We don't eat seafood. So of course we went with the bold octopus, but then it gets wild. They put the whole octopus in a secret batter on this grill and press it down real hard. So hard that it makes crazy weird sounds as it cooks,” Swati added.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle's Restaurant In UAE Launches Butter Chicken Burger With Shake Shack

She further added that the vendors press the octopus so hard that one can hear the octopus screaming from inside as it gets pressed paper-thin. When it comes to taste, the creator revealed at first it tasted like a salty cracker but then the seafood flavour hits. “It gets chewy, and halfway through we are wondering, why did we even sign up for this? This is our first and last time, but the seafood lovers, you might like it,” she added.

Take a look at the video:

The video instantly gained massive attention online. “Would love to try,” one user commented. “Creepy way of making it,” another wrote. “Are they alive?” someone else asked. “Poor octopus,” another stated.

What do you think about this unique recipe? Would you like to try? Let us know.