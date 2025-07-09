Czech-American tennis legend Martina Navratilova is currently in London for the high-energy Wimbledon tournament. Every year, the event draws a crowd of tourists who enjoy exploring this leafy southwest London suburb - from strolls along its charming streets to meals at its cosy cafes. However, Navratilova recently shared that she was denied entry into one such cafe, and her post has gone viral.





In the image posted on X, Navratilova is seen standing outside The Ivy Cafe, shrugging with a disappointed expression. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Well, tried to have dinner at the Ivy at Wimbledon, but they won't allow Lulu into the restaurant - so plan B." Her pet dog, Lulu, is visible sitting in her handbag.





The post triggered a debate online, with users weighing in on whether pets should be allowed in restaurants and cafes. Take a look:







One X user supported the cafe's decision, writing, "Ew. People, please stop trying to take your dogs where people purchase and eat food. Thank you."





Another added, "Well done to the staff that must have had tremendous pressure on them to make the rules apply to everyone, knowing full well who you are."





Also Read: Chinese Pet Owners Send Dogs And Cats To Work In Cafes For Fun And Treats





However, many others backed the tennis champion.





A fan commented, "How can they not allow one of the greatest living female tennis players into their restaurant? Can't they make an exception, especially as it's in Wimbledon?"





Another user said, "That's silly. Would never be an issue in Paris." A third wrote, "Aw, Lulu is gorgeous. I won't go anywhere to eat that doesn't allow my dog."





What do you think about this no-pets policy in cafes? Tell us in the comments.