Wedding season is in full swing in India and we have seen multiple celebrities too hop onto the bandwagon recently. Star couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar too tied the knot with an intimate wedding celebration on 19th February in Khandala. The pictures from their love-filled celebrations have been going viral on social media ever since they were shared. Apart from the wedding ceremony, Farhan and Shibani hosted an amazing Boho Mehendi for guests to enjoy. The wonderful Mehendi and Sangeet had lots of food and drinks as we could spot in the pictures. The Mehendi menu also featured a popular street food that is one of Mumbai's favourites - none other than Pani Puri! Take a look at the pictures from the Boho Mehendi shared by Shibani Dandekar.

The fun-filled Boho Mehendi hosted by Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar indeed looked like a great place to be. Celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and Shankar Mahadevan also attended the ceremony. Guests could be seen dancing in merriment and enjoying the delicious food and drinks. Bride Shibani Dandekar herself could be spotted gulping a Pani Puri while her friends cheered her on. There was also a tender coconut in her hand filled with fresh coconut water.





What a great way to celebrate a Mehendi function, right!? We look forward to seeing more foodie snippets from Farhan and Shibani's wedding ceremony. The couple had made their relationship official on Instagram in 2018. On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen playing a boxer in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial 'Toofan'. He will also be stepping into the shoes of a director for the film 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.