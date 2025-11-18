As the winter season sets in, the markets are flooded with an array of vibrant and nutritious greens that are not only delicious but also packed with an impressive array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. From the humble bathua to the flavorful methi, winter greens are a treasure trove of nutrition that can add a burst of flavour and health benefits to our meals. These seasonal greens are rich in essential nutrients like iron, calcium, and vitamins A, C, and K, making them an excellent addition to a healthy diet. Today, we take a closer look at some of the most popular winter greens, their nutritional benefits, and how much nutrition they contain per 100 grams.

7 Nutritious Leafy Greens You Must Relish In Winter:

1. Bathua

Bathua is a nutrient-dense winter superfood, packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre, and amino acids. It is known for its ability to boost immunity, aid digestion and support overall winter wellness. Per 100 grams, bathua leaves are rich in essential nutrients and low in calories. It offers 36 kcal of energy, 4.5g of protein, 6.2g of carbohydrates and 3.8g of fibre per 100g. It's particularly notable for its high calcium content, with 290mg per 100g, supporting strong bones, and 85mg of vitamin C, which provides antioxidant protection.

2. Methi

Methi is a versatile and nutritious winter staple in Indian cuisine, used in various forms like fresh greens, seeds and dried leaves. This healthy green has 49 kcal, 4.4g protein, 6g carbs, and 1g fat, along with 395mg of calcium and 50mg of vitamin C. Regular consumption of methi can help maintain bone density, reduce inflammation, boost immunity and provide warmth during colder months.

3. Spinach

Spinach is a nutrient-dense green that's rich in iron and folate. In every 100 grams of spinach, there's about 23 kcal, 2.9g of protein, 2.7g of carbohydrates, and 2g of fibre. Spinach is also an excellent source of calcium (99mg) and vitamin C (28mg), which can help improve blood health, boost bone density and support immune function. Additionally, it promotes healthy bowel movements.





Also Read: 8 High-Protein Palak Dishes To Welcome Winter With

4. Sarson ka saag (Mustard greens)

Sarson ka saag is a beloved ingredient in many parts of the country. Around 100 grams of this veggie contains 27 kcal, 2.7g protein, 4.7g carbohydrates, 1.1g fibre, 102mg calcium, and 70mg vitamin C. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, this saag helps strengthen the immune system and reduces the risk of winter infections.

5. Amaranth

Amaranth, also known as Chaulai, is a nutrient-rich leafy green popular in India. Per 100g, it contains 23 kcal, 3g protein, 4g carbohydrates, 2g fibre, 215mg calcium, and 43mg vitamin C. With its high calcium content and moderate levels of vitamin C, Amaranth is ideal for promoting bone health and supporting infection resistance.





Also Read: 6 Surprising Reasons Laal Saag Deserves A Spot In Your Winter Diet

6. Kale

A 100g serving of raw kale provides approximately 49 kcal, 4.3g protein, 8.8g carbohydrates and just 0.9g fat. The green is an exceptional source of Vitamin K, C and A. It also contains significant amounts of folate and other B vitamins. Kal helps neutralise free radicals, reduces oxidative stress and lowers inflammation in the body. Other nutrients present in the vegetable lower cholesterol levels and manage blood pressure.

7. Collard greens

Collard greens are a highly nutritious, low-calorie cruciferous vegetable. They provide approximately 33 kcal, 2.7g protein, 5.6g carbohydrates and a negligible 0.7g of fat. Collard greens offer significant health benefits, including supporting bone, heart, eye, and digestive health, and potentially protecting against certain cancers.





Ensure you add these leafy greens to your winter diet soon!





Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.